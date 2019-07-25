International success for teen weightlifter

Mackay 16-year-old weightlifter Dillon Fisler came home with two bronze medals from the Oceania and Commonwealth Championship in Samoa.

Mackay 16-year-old weightlifter Dillon Fisler came home with two bronze medals from the Oceania and Commonwealth Championship in Samoa. Contributed

FOUR-time Queensland state champion for weightlifting and three-time national champion, Dillion Fisler, will not let injury stop him from maintaining his title.

The 16-year-old athlete will carry his medal-winning success from the Oceania and Commonwealth Championship in Samoa into the State Titles at Brisbane this weekend.

Fisler earned bronze in both Oceana and Commonwealth categories and came third overall in his youth weight class last Monday.

From 10 competitors in the youth 89kg event, Fisler was only bested by Nauru's Marcincy Cook and Airlie Beach weightlifter Jaspa Hope.

While "astonished” with his results, the Mackay teenager's success hinged on his final lift of the competition.

When he stepped up to the platform for his third clean and jerk, Fisler gave a personal best effort, hoisting 130kg which launched him into third place.

"If it wasn't for that last lift I would have come fourth or fifth,” he said.

If you catch Fisler before a competition, you will find him firing up with the help of loud music to get him in the right mindset.

The teenager said channelling aggression was what helped him in all of his past lifts, but when he readied up for what could make or break his international campaign something new took hold.

"I think it was knowing that I could actually place in that amazing competition that pushed me this time,” he said.

"I was nervous; I walked out and thought 'if I don't get this I don't place'.

"I went out and put it all on the line. I was a bit shaky, but I got it up.”

The effort had its consequence and Fisler suffered a minor injury to his quad.

With two major competitions so close to each other, the champion weightlifter had his concerns but he said he would give his all to be crowned Queensland's best.

"If all works out I'll be coming home state champion,” he said.

"I've got a dream and I intend on following that.”