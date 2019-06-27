International tourism down in the Whitsundays for year

BIG DRAWCARD: Scenery such as Whitehaven Beach is what attracts many visitors to the area. However international tourist numbers to the Whitsundays have dropped in the past year.

BIG DRAWCARD: Scenery such as Whitehaven Beach is what attracts many visitors to the area. However international tourist numbers to the Whitsundays have dropped in the past year. Georgia Simpson

THE number of international tourists visiting the Whitsundays have dropped, and those who are coming are spending less than the previous year, according to tourism statistics released last week.

The latest Tourism Research Australia International Visitor Survey statistics for the 12 months to March show what many in the local tourism industry have known for a while - numbers are down.

The statistics are taken from a survey of about 40,000 international visitors as they leave Australia - so they are only an indicative snapshot of those who come to Australia.

According to the statistics, 226,000 international visitors came to the Whitsundays in the 12 months - a drop of 6.3 per cent on the previous year. Of these, 218,000 were on holidays.

While here, the visitors spent $179.8 million - a decrease of 16 per cent.

The statistics, however, did show international visitors spent more nights than in the previous 12 months, with an average stay of 6.2 nights.

That helped lift the total nights spent in the Whitsundays by international visitors by 11.10 per cent to 1.4 million people.

According to the statistics, visitors are spending an average of $128 per night per night, and an average of $795 per person during their stay.

Tourist numbers from the Whitsundays' top two international markets also dropped in the past 12 months.

According to the statistics, 47,000 people from the United Kingdom visited the region - down 4.7 per cent on the previous year and German visitors were down a huge 25.6 per cent to 28,000.

The shining light, however, was the increase in visitors from America, with an increase of 19.4 per cent to 21,000 visitors. Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler was not surprised with the statistics.

"The industry has had it tough over the past few years,” she said.

However, Mrs Wheeler said while international expenditure was up in Australia and Queensland as a whole, the Whitsundays were not the only area to see a decline.

"Destinations and experiences are being driven in other parts of Australia,” she said.

Despite the past year's drops, Mrs Wheeler remains optimistic with Daydream Island now re-opened, Hayman Island re-opening soon and a new boutique resort on Long Island, as well as money being invested in Hamilton Island and Cruise Whitsundays looking at new experiences.

She also said the Whitsundays had other attractions that had either opened or were opening soon, including Whitsunday Gold Coffee, Airlie Beach Hotel's The Pub, Lake Proserpine work and Flagstaff Hill in Bowen getting funding to re-open.

Mrs Wheeler said tourism campaigns to attract more visitors to the area were also being run. Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy was also not surprised at the statistics.

"Generally speaking, the statistics show what we are feeling,” he said.

However, he warned that as the data only took into account a small percentage of tourists, he did not think it truly captured how the Whitsundays was "truly performing”.

One figure he felt was skewed was the average visitor spend of $128 a day, which was worked out as an average across the state.

Mr Grundy felt this would be higher in the Whitsundays because of high value products here that many visitors would use, such as cruises to the islands and reefs and bareboat experiences.

Mr Grundy felt some of reasons the Whitsundays were not attracting visitors was out of its control.

He said the increase in university fees was seeing more young people start work immediately to try to pay off their university debts rather than take a gap year and go to places like Australia.

And those young people who did come to Australia were splitting their time between here and other places like New Zealand and Asian countries that were cheaper to visit, he said.

The uncertainly around Brexit was also another factor Mr Grundy earmarked as a reason why there was a decline in UK tourists.

He was pleased with the increase in the US market through and puts this down to the US economy stabilising and picking up, while the Australian dollar has remained relatively low against the American dollar.

Mr Grundy also stressed that the Whitsundays needed to "remain optimistic” with marketing campaigns in both Australia and overseas and also the re-opening of more island resorts attracting visitors, as well as future plans including the underwater artworks to be installed on the Great Barrier Reef.

His overall message to tourism operators - "Hang in there, the future is bright”.