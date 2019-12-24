People are losing it over a microwave - here's why

Sportscaster Skip Bayless' 17-second video has sent the internet into a spin by unwittingly shining a light on his humble kitchen appliance.

Skip Bayless is known more for his hot takes than hot meals but that changed this week when a humble kitchen appliance caused a stir.

The American sportscaster and pundit sent the internet into a tizz when he posted a short video on social media showing him chucking his Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys jersey and hat into the bin after his favourite NFL team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The well known - though not always necessarily well liked - US media personality has a recurring skit where he bins a jersey then retrieves it when the Cowboys play well.

People put up with that attempt at comedy but apparently what they won't accept is a far bigger problem his latest video exposed.

The online community only has one question: What's the deal with Bayless's microwave?

As you can see in the video above, Bayless's bin is placed right in front of his microwave, making it impossible to open the door without hitting said bin.

And don't even get people started on the height the microwave's at or the fact Bayless doesn't appear to be using a bin bag.

For The Win's Nate Scott wrote: "This is an insane place to put a microwave. I'm flabbergasted. Even if the trash was put there for the sake of the bit, I cannot understand how it would be comfortable or convenient to have your microwave below hip level.

"With no counter underneath it either, any food that may spill when you're taking food out of the microwave is just going to go right on the floor."

A blog on Barstool Sports added: "Why is it so low? Why is there a trash can in front of it? Is that a load bearing microwave?

"The only explanation I'll accept is if the microwave was the first piece to this home and they built around it. Like it's the keystone to the entire structure. That's the only way the placement, the location, the height, any of it makes sense."

Now, an obvious answer to at least one question is Bayless's bin doesn't normally reside next to the microwave. Maybe it was staged there because of where the camera was positioned or because that was the most well-lit area of the house when he decided to trash Elliott - literally.

Of course, some users on social media pointed this out but it's much more fun to focus on those who were simply freaked out by the whole thing.

ESPN presenter Katie Nolan tweeted: "Is that … your microwave there?

"A microwave next to a trash can is actually a great rebus puzzle for 'skip bayless'."

CBS football expert Adam Zucker said on Twitter: "So when the microwave door opens doesn't it hit the trash can?? The trash can with no bag?

