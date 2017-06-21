Police response on intersection crash

The aftermath of a single vehicle crash at the Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Rd intersection on Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Whitsunday Police have issued an infringement notice to a woman for failing to maintain proper control of a vehicle following a crash this morning.

Senior Constable Aaron Fitzpatrick said witnesses reported two vehicles were travelling along Shute Harbour Rd when the front vehicle went to turn into Gregory Cannon Valley and the car behind it didn't have enough time to react and lost control as it went to break.

"There was a severe amount of damage to her vehicle," he said.

"(But) she was talking and happy."

There were no injuries to the people in the other vehicle.

Constable Fitzpatrick said motorists needed to be aware of maintaining the correct distance between cars.

EARLIER: A WITNESS to the crash at the intersection of Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Rds this morning has described the cause as "road rage" and said she initially thought the woman involved was dead.

Lydia Wilson was travelling from Proserpine towards Cannonvale on Shute Harbour Rd around 8.10am when she saw the incident unfold.

Travelling behind the two cars involved, she said she believed the car in the front was deliberately driving slowly because the car behind was tailgating.

"We all had to slow down because of a truck in front. After (it turned off) a red station wagon didn't do over 70 km/h and the car behind was right up its clacker. I couldn't see daylight between the cars," she said.

What happened next shocked Ms Wilson.

She said the as the cars approached the Gregory Cannon Valley turn off, the front car indicated and braked to turn left.

The car behind also braked but then went to overtake the turning car, clipping it on the way through.

"The car behind went up on two wheels, completely lost control and went through the railway pole across the road then hit the other side," she said.

"It was very dramatic. I thought (the driver) was dead. She's very lucky (to be alive)."

EARLIER: A WOMAN has had to be cut from a vehicle after a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Gregory Cannon Valley and Shute Harbour Rd this morning.

The crash occurred around 8.10am with Queensland Fire Services having to spend 20 minutes cutting her from the car.

She was then transported to Proserpine Hospital with reports of neck pain.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.