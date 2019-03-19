Intimate festival in forest setting

MUSIC EXPERIENCE: Festival goers will don the brightest outfits as they descend on Happy Daze at the end of May.

MUSIC EXPERIENCE: Festival goers will don the brightest outfits as they descend on Happy Daze at the end of May. contributed

IF YOU'RE after something a little bit different, then this independent festival set in the beautiful Cathu State Forrest could be for you.

It's a community where like-minded people can connect, grow and learn with other like-minded people.

Founder Ben Irving is the man behind the famed Mushroom Valley and said the Happy Daze Festival is capped at 2000 people.

Third release tickets will set you back $150. .

"We found it was a better compromise to have a cheaper ticket to encourage people to travel to the area,” Mr Irving said.

Inspired by last year's impromptu dress up party during Formidable Vegetables' set, Mr Irving said a theme would be in place for the Friday night.

"Last year people just dressed up on their own, and the dance floor was full of bananas, carrots and tomatoes - it was a really good vibe,” Mr Irving said.

This year the theme will open up to farmers, and fruit to complement the fresh vegies kicking up dust on the dance floor.

The event, in it's seventh year, is family friendly, but people under 18 years need to be accompanied by an adult or guardian.

Mr Irving said the event tried hard to bring new music and experiences to the area.

"We're in a bit of a niche event, we're the only ones running a festival like this in the immediate area,” he said.

There will be 30 stalls showcasing local hand-made goods, and supplying festival goers with food for when energy levels are low.

However, attendees can BYO their own food and grog, Mr Irving just asks people to be mindful of the no glass rule.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

HAPPY DAYS

WHAT: Happy Daze Festival

WHEN: Friday May 31 - Sunday June 2

WHERE: Cathu State Forest

COST: Third release tickets are $150