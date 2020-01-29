‘Intimidation’: Activists forced Greyhound off Adani mine

Greyhound Australia runs buses to Katherine and other destinations throughout the NT.

GREYHOUND Australia has announced it won't extend its work with one of Adani's subcontractors beyond its current commitment following backlash from protesters.

In a statement released today, the bus company said it had received numerous messages, emails and phone calls from people about the Carmichael project.

"Following considered deliberation, and in the best interests of our staff, customers and partners, Greyhound Australia has decided to not enter into a contractual agreement with BMD to service construction of the Carmichael Rail Network beyond our preliminary 31 March 2020 commitment," the statement read.

BMD is contracted by Adani to conduct work on the Carmichael rail line, with Greyhound Australia being engaged by BMD to transport workers to the site.

Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow said the company was not intimidated and construction was progressing well.

"The activists' latest tactic is to boycott other businesses and threaten their livelihoods and intimidate their employees as they have done with Greyhound, who is engaged by one of our subcontractors," he said.

"This latest tactic will not affect construction of the project as bussing providers from around Queensland are lined up and ready to assist us and our contractors with our transport needs."

A BMD spokesperson said its contracts with clients and subcontractors were commercial in confidence.

Galilee Blockade spokesman Ben Pennings said 60 per cent of Queenslanders opposed the mine.

"We'll never stop until governments offer regional communities better alternatives than subsidising a dirty, dying industry with our money," he said.

It comes after global industrial giant Siemens recently revealed it would not pull out of its contract with Adani, despite pressure from green groups.