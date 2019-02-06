Into the big, deep blue

FROM above, the circle of deep indigo staining the azure waters is striking.

Below the surface, it's stagnant and Marine Biologist and Living Reef manager Johnny Gaskell describes it as "awesome”.

"For most people, viewing a blue hole from the sky, seeing a perfect blue circle- it's just an amazing sight,” he said.

"It's such an obscure thing to see in nature, it's so unusual that a perfect circle can form like that.”

"Inside these deep lagoons, it's perfectly still. It's very rare to get into any marine environment that doesn't move at all.”

Since Cyclone Debbie ravaged parts of the reef almost two years ago, Mr Gaskell has spent hours poring over Google maps, trying to find coral colonies that managed to escape the wrath of the cyclone.

He was looking for places that were protected from the swell that came from the south-east, for the part of the storm, and then the north-east for the next half.

"It doesn't leave a lot of direction where the swell didn't come from,” he said.

"You've got to know where to look.”

Mr Gaskell said cyclones in the southern hemisphere turned clockwise, and with this in mind Mr Gaskell was able to pinpoint the eye of the storm.

"Because you know it spins clockwise, you can look at the reef in relation to the eye and the way the eye moved, and you can tell the wind direction. I could work out which areas were most likely protected by other parts of the reef.”