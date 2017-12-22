Into the Irish jungle

DECKED OUT: Paddy Shenanigans is embracing their wild side on New Year's Eve.

PADDY Shenanigans Airlie Beach is going wild this New Year's Eve with a Jumanji themed jungle party.

Get down early to avoid ID scanning and the sure to be long cue.

Entry is just $15 before 10pm and $20 if you join in after that.

For Paddy's card holders, entry is $10 all night.

Entertainment wise the sensational soloist Andy Mammers from Sydney will play at the front stage from 8-11pm with the local reprobates Left of Centre Band playing a wide range of music genres straight after Mammers.

For all of you young at hearters, there will be free face painting on offer all night long.

Doors open to the wildest party in Airlie Beach this New Year's Eve at 7pm on December 31 and we won't close them until 5am on January 1.

Entertainment manager Trev Green said there would be prizes on the night for the 'best dressed' jungle outfit.

"Come and celebrate New Year's Eve with great live music and lively staff,” he said.

"It's always a good atmosphere.

"All in all it's going to be a great night with awesome entertainment not to mention nicely air-conned to get out of the stinking heat.

"Come into the 'coolest place in town' for the best live music venue every night of the week.”

For more information check out the Paddy's Facebook page.