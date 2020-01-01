Intrepid talent takes on young stars in Tamworth

Noah Robertson, 9, will be competing in the Battle of Young Stars music competition in Tamworth. Picture: Supplied.

SINGER-SONGWRITER Noah Robertson has seen more of the world than most kids his age after he and his family sailed through the Caribbean and Mediterranean and lived in the Bahamas for two years.

But now at the ripe old age of nine, Noah has his sights firmly set on Tamworth for the Battle of the Young Stars music competition.

Noah, along with nine other musicians under the age of nine, will compete in front of a panel of judges in a bid to be crowned the best young music star in Tamworth.

But for the humble muso from Midge Point, he's just thankful he's been given the opportunity to perform.

"Mum signed me up for the young stars and I made it into the top ten but only four make it to the final," he said.

"I'm going to try my best and if I make it into the finals I'll be happy.

"I'm just so grateful that my Mum and Dad are taking me down there."

Noah Robertson performing Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Cash: Noah Robertson performing Folsom Prison Blues by Johnny Cash. Noah will travel to Tamworth this month to play in the Battle of the Young Stars music competition.

Noah has only been playing music for two years, but his time sailing provided him with inspiration for his song writing.

His self-proclaimed most popular original song Where the Coconuts Grow was inspired by the landscape of the Bahamas, and Noah hoped to perform this if he made it to the finals in Tamworth.

The St Catherine's student performed at the Whitsunday Sailing Club's New Year's Eve Drought Relief Concert and said he loved sharing the stories behind his songs with people.

"When I'm playing the guitar I love the feeling and I get into the song," he said.

"It's good to share my music to other people too.

"If I hear other people playing I learn from them."

Noah's mum Ali Robertson said she was excited to see her son perform but took no credit for his musical talent.

"It's a little bit different because my husband and I aren't musical at all," she said.

"But because we were sailing we had music on the whole time so we think that's where Noah picked it up.

"And guitar was great because it's very portable.

"We couldn't have taken a piano on the boat."

Noah and his family will travel to Tamworth for his performance on January 19.

The Young Stars competition is part of the Tamworth Country Music Festival that has previously seen the likes of one of Noah's inspirations, Keith Urban, perform.

And with some busking experience under his belt and an arsenal of more than 40 songs in his repertoire, Noah hoped that the Tamworth Battle of the Young Stars competition would provide him with the next step in his music career