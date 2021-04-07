Menu
Airlie Beach Darts Club 2021 members (from left): Jamie Woods, Andy Peel, Seumas Rose, Jamie Maher, Joe Wilson, Rooster Coutts, Garry Robbie, Gene Birse, Aaron Paull, Dick O’Hara, Jason Rockstroh, Nathan O’Hara and Ross Gallichan. Picture: Contributed
Sport

Introducing the Airlie Beach Darts Club team for 2021

Jamie Maher, Airlie Beach Darts Club
7th Apr 2021 3:00 PM

We had no darting action over the Easter weekend, so this week I thought I would introduce you to the Airlie Beach Darts Club 2021 team.

The team includes Jamie Woods who won the first Christmas Open Competition in 2019/20, but is making his first league appearance.

Andy Peel who was crowned our first league champ back in 2019 is next to him.

Seumas Rose is a new addition to the league this year and playing well, then myself, Jamie Maher, who started the club back in December of 2018.

At the back of the pack is Joe Wilson, another new and welcomed addition, and Rooster Coutts who is into his second season and playing well.

The team has also welcomed Garry Robbie, and returning player and last year’s champ Gene Birse who is top of the table currently.

The team also welcomed back club sponsor Aaron Paull of Mika who was with us from year one but had to miss out on the competition last year because of work commitments so we’re glad to have him back.

Dick O’Hara is also in the team, along with Jason Rockstroh and Nathan O’Hara — those three boys are into their debut seasons.

And last but not least is the ever present club man Ross Gallichan who has been with us since day one.

Anyone who is interested in finding out more about the club and how to get involved can contact me via our Facebook page – Airlie Beach Darts Club.

The league is proudly sponsored by Mika Airlie Beach and Whitsunday Tattooing Airlie Beach, thank you for your support.

Good luck to all the players this year, and thanks for joining the club!

