Investigating the reef

NATURAL BEAUTY: Whitsunday Christian College biology student Brooke Evans applies her skills at the Great Barrier Reef.

THERE are some things that just can't be taught in the classroom.

This is why Whitsunday Christian College senior biology and physics students took a trip to the Great Barrier Reef on March 7 to apply their scientific investigation skills.

The trip offered a practical element to biology students investigating ecosystems and how they are affected by humans.

Physics students investigated the relationship between pressure, depth and gases.

Peter Farrell from Reef Safari walked the students through a presentation on ecosystems and the reef, which informed their investigations and stimulated discussion on a range of issues, including coral bleaching.

The knowledge gained from the presentation helped the students through practical tasks such as water experimentation and the use of large equipment to collect and analyse data.

Students were also able to record some of their data using sports cameras to takeback to the lab for analysis.

Despite the hard work students also managed to find plenty of time to soak up the beautiful marine environment with a recreational snorkelling activity to conclude the trip to the reef.