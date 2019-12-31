Investigation continues into fire at historic coke works

Three fire crews attended the fire at the abandoned Bowen Coke Works at about 12.30am, and the fire was extinguished by about 2.30am. Image: Supplied

Three fire crews attended the fire at the abandoned Bowen Coke Works at about 12.30am, and the fire was extinguished by about 2.30am. Image: Supplied

Investigations into the fire that destroyed the old Bowen Coke Works early Tuesday morning are still ongoing.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police Media said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

The fire broke out at about 12.30am on December 31 in the abandoned industrial complex on the corner of Powell and Norris streets.

Three fire crews attended and extinguished the fire by about 2.30am.

Old Bowen Coke Works goes up in flames: Police are continuing their investigations into the fire.

Many residents took to social media to express their disappointment in the loss of a significant piece of Bowen’s history.

“Well that is history gone. My dad worked there all his working life,” Suzanne Yorke said.

“So sad, what a waste of history for the town,” Cheryl Vennard said.

The 86-year-old building ceased operation in 2016 after Glencore announced that it could no longer remain competitive in the market.

However, following the blaze, a spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency services said nothing could be done to save the historic building.

“It was quite a large building and there was quite a bit of smoke,” they said.

“The fire was fully involved, there was no way of salvaging it.”