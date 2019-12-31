Investigation launched into abandoned building fire

The property was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.

INVESTIGATORS are looking into the cause of a fire which engulfed an abandoned building last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the abandoned Bowen Coke Works building was fully engulfed in flames just after midnight.

Two crews battled to extinguish the fire in the Powell St building in Bowen.

The fire was contained in just over an hour.

The QFES spokesman said no one was inside the building at the time, but Queensland Ambulance Service crews remained at the scene on standby.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.

"Investigators are making contact with crews to determine (the cause) at the moment," he said.