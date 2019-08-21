Menu
Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a teen driver in Tweed Heads.
Investigation ongoing into death of teen delivery driver

Aisling Brennan
Michael Doyle
by and
21st Aug 2019 11:23 AM
POLICE are preparing a report for the coroner following the death of an 18-year-old man in Tweed Heads overnight.

The teenager was working for Domino's Pizza, delivering food at the time of the incident.

"He has collided with a stationary vehicle on Ducat St that has caused him to eject from the moped into oncoming traffic in the north direction," detective Insp Cullen said.

"As a result, he has sustained injuries that were incompatible with life and sadly he has passed away at the scene.
"The injuries were severe and it's my understanding that he passed away immediately."

"Police are preparing a report for the coroner in relation to the collision.

"The exact circumstances are still under investigation there."

Detective Insp Cullen said it was an important reminder for drivers to always be aware of their surroundings.

"It brings home the sad message that when you're in charge of a motor vehicle, whether it's a car or a cycle, you must pay attention to the conditions of the road," he said.

"A split second distraction can cause catastrophic consequences."

In a statement released by the fast food chain last night, a Domino's spokesperson said the company would be providing support to the family and the work colleagues of the teenager. 

