Maree Crabtree is accused of murdering her son Jonathan, and daughter Erin.
Crime

Investigations continue as mum charged with children’s murders

by Alexandria Utting
14th Jan 2020 7:52 AM
INVESTIGATIONS into accused Gold Coast killer mum Maree Crabtree are ongoing, a court has heard.

Crabtree, 53, was in January 2018 arrested in Brisbane and charged over the alleged murders of her children Jonathan Crabtree, 26, and Erin Crabtree, 18, who died on the Gold Coast.

The killings allegedly occurred in Maudsland in 2012 and Upper Coomera in 2017.

In a mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today, Crabtree's Legal Aid defence lawyer Jodie Mair asked for the matter to be adjoined for five weeks so she could take new legal instructions from the mother, who is in custody.

 

Maree Crabtree has been charged with the murder of her adult children.
She said police were currently conducting "ongoing investigations" into the case.

Crabtree's case was adjourned February.

