Investigations continue on "opportunistic" looters

PREVENTING CRIME: Officer in Charge of Proserpine Police, Sergeant Mark Flynn, addressing a forum arranged through the Whitsunday and Proserpine Chambers of Commerce about the effects on local buisnesses of crime post TC Debbie.

DEALING with looters and monitoring reports of unscrupulous contractors have been just some of the challenges faced by Proserpine and Whitsunday police in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie .

Officer in Charge of the Proserpine Police Station, Sergeant Mark Flynn, told a forum arranged by the region's two chambers of commerce last week that eight businesses across Proserpine, Cannonvale and Airlie Beach were broken into immediately after the event "and some of these offences even occurred during the cyclone".

"These offences were obviously opportunistic in their nature," he said.

"The offenders took advantage of the fact buildings were structurally damaged, there was a loss of power and lighting in the area - and emergency services including police were responding to many urgent calls for service following the cyclone's passing."

Sgt Flynn said unfortunately structural damage to buildings and the severe weather on the night after the cyclone further hampered police investigations.

"Any forensic evidence that may have been present in those crime scenes was obviously lost during that period," he said.

"Therefore we've relied heavily on the support of the public.

Whilst we haven't charged anyone with any offences directly related to these (events)... I do stress these investigations are still ongoing and Whitsunday CIB have carriage of those matters."

Sgt Flynn asked business owners to be cautious as they arranged for repairs to premises and equipment in the coming weeks.

"There will be a lot of contractors in the area and (while) 99% of those contractors are reputable, there is just that minority that are not," he said.

Sgt Flynn gave the example of a number of computers stolen from a Proserpine school while undergoing repairs to damaged buildings.

"I can say that four people were charged with a series of offences relating to their alleged involvement in that incident but I do reiterate that caution should be exercised when hiring contractors, particularly if they're not local," he said.

Sgt Flynn said police were on hand to help local business owners by providing information on crime prevention design and principles, "including having an officer attend your business and conducting a security audit if that's what you require".

He said he was working with the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce to provide its members with an informative presentation on the topic of business security "and I'd urge all of you to attend once a date has been set".