Investigations into boat fire continuing

A boat was totally destroyed by a fire at a Jubilee Pocket business property on Wednesday. Monique Preston

THE cause of a fire that destroyed a boat on Wednesday is still being investigated.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the yard of a Jubilee Pocket business soon after 3pm on Wednesday where they found a boat fully alight.

The boat was reduced to a pile of rubble, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other boats in the yard.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Airlie Beach station manager Rees May said on Friday that QFES and police were still investigating the cause of the fire.