Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boat was totally destroyed by a fire at a Jubilee Pocket business property on Wednesday.
A boat was totally destroyed by a fire at a Jubilee Pocket business property on Wednesday. Monique Preston
News

Investigations into boat fire continuing

Monique Preston
by
27th Sep 2019 2:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cause of a fire that destroyed a boat on Wednesday is still being investigated.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the yard of a Jubilee Pocket business soon after 3pm on Wednesday where they found a boat fully alight.

The boat was reduced to a pile of rubble, but firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other boats in the yard.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Airlie Beach station manager Rees May said on Friday that QFES and police were still investigating the cause of the fire.

boat fire jubilee pocket qfes rees may whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Second cold case murder accused fronts court

    premium_icon Second cold case murder accused fronts court

    Breaking A second man charged with the cold case murder of Jay Brogden will return to Mackay for his next court appearance.

    Second man arrested in Airlie cold case

    premium_icon Second man arrested in Airlie cold case

    Breaking A man has been extradited to Queensland.

    CHAMPION: Bull breeder leading the herd

    premium_icon CHAMPION: Bull breeder leading the herd

    Rural Brahman specialist scoops awards pool.

    Boaties beware: Bathing reserve signs spark uproar

    premium_icon Boaties beware: Bathing reserve signs spark uproar

    News Think you can pull your dinghy up anywhere? Think again.