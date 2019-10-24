Menu
The remains of a turtle was found along the Pioneer River in Mackay. Picture: Mick Barker
Environment

Investigation launched after turtle remains found

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
24th Oct 2019 9:28 AM
THE Department of Environment and Science is investigating after turtle remains were found along the Pioneer River.

It is understood the department was alerted to the find yesterday afternoon and at this stage it is unknown why the turtle was killed.

 

DES are investigating after turtle remains were found along the Pioneer River.
A DES spokeswoman said the department had received reports that many fish frames and two turtle flippers had been discarded together on the bank of the Pioneer River.

"DES officers are investigating this incident," the spokeswoman said.

The maximum penalty for illegally killing a marine turtle is $133,000.

 

Aerial iphone image of Mackay city and Pioneer River
"The Pioneer River is known Croc Country and people in the area are reminded to always be Crocwise," the DES spokeswoman said.

"People should not feed crocodiles or leave fish scraps or other deceased marine life near the water's edge or at boat ramps, as this could attract crocodiles and put people in danger."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact DES on 1300 130 372 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

