Investigators search caravan on hwy

DRUGS: Two of the seized bags taken by detectives from a caravan. Supplied

A MAN has been arrested after police allegedly found drugs in a caravan at Gregory River.

Officers from the Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch executed a search warrant at the caravan on the Bruce Highway on June 21.

Police allegedly found three clip-seal bags containing cannabis and cannabis seeds during the search along with a pipe and electric scales.

The Gregory River Man, 33 was charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous drug (quantity exceeded that specified in schedule 3) and possessing drug utensils which had been used.

He will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 8.

Police encourage people to share any drug related information.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901202011