Investigators to look at Bowen house fire

Emergency crews on the scene of a house fire in Bowen late last night (June 6) Picture: Jordan Gilliland

A HOUSE fire which “extensively damaged” a property in Bowen is still under investigation, with the cause of the fire still undetermined.

The Gordon St blaze occurred about 10.40pm on Saturday, June 6, and ripped through the house’s roof leaving a significant portion of the house gutted.

The fire took about two hours for emergency services to extinguish.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a fire investigation had begun about 9.30am this morning, June 8.

She said the investigation could take anywhere from a few hours to multiple days to complete, depending on differing circumstances.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the cause of the fire was still undetermined at this stage and police investigations were ongoing.