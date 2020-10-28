Menu
Firefighters put out a house fire in Redbank Plains early on Wednesday morning.
News

Investigators will probe scene of overnight house fire

Lachlan Mcivor
28th Oct 2020 7:58 AM
INVESTIGATORS will be on the scene of a house fire today after fireys rushed to put it out overnight.

Three fire crews were on hand just past midnight on Wednesday morning after the blaze brtoke out inside a house in Redbank Plains.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the house on Bottlebrush Crescent was "well involved" in fire when fireys arrived.

The fire was only burning on the inside of the property.

"We contained the fire to the premises," she said.

"The incident was under control at 12.17am.

"We are going to have our fire investigators out there today."

Paramedics and police were also on the scene.

It is understood to be related to a domestic violence matter.

No injuries were reported and paramedics were not required to take anyone to hospital for treatment.

