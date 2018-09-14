Menu
Can you spot the car? Picture: Reddit
Offbeat

‘Invisible’ car illusion baffles internet

by Ally Foster
14th Sep 2018 8:03 AM

THIS bamboozling photograph has sent the internet into total meltdown as it appears to show an invisible car.

In fact, only a barely-there front tyre and a subtle glimpse of a door handle give away the fact it's not just a rather boring snap of someone's back yard.

What it actually shows is a gleaming black car which has been cleaned and polished to such an extent it has been turned into a mirror.

The vital clues are all in the amazing reflections captured on the panels of the motor's sparkling wing and door.

Careful examination shows how the cracks on the drive and the bubbles from the car's recent wash are reflected perfectly on the vehicle.

The garden shrubbery in the background has also been perfectly replicated in the optical illusion - which is clearly the owner's pride and joy.

Those that have seen the perplexing pic on Reddit have certainly been left more than a bit stumped with many asking if the image has somehow been manipulated.

Other online commenters praise the vehicle's meticulous owner for their top notch car cleaning skills.

One compared the car's "camouflage skills" to those used by the alien in the Arnold Schwarzenegger film 'Predator.'

-Read more.

