Invite back to 'her place' ends in front of judge

ALL IT took was a "young lady" to invite him to her house in the early hours of May 6, for a French backpacker to get behind the wheel drunk.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard Yoann Molinary was celebrating a friend's birthday in Airlie Beach when he was pulled over by police after he was seen swerving over Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale.

The Collinsville Solar Farm employee pleaded guilty to drink driving on Monday after he blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.13.

Duty Lawyer Danny Yarrow said the 30-year-old, who has been in Australia since October on a working holiday visa, admitted he had made a mistake.

"He met a young lady who invited him back to her place and he was driving with her to her place when he was pulled over," Mr Yarrow said.

Magistrate Simon Young slammed the tourist's behaviour; "you were a danger to yourself and other road users."

Molinary cannot drive in Queensland for six months, fined $750 with a conviction recorded.