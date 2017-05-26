INXS show rockin' the hits in SES fundraiser

MUSIC FEST: The Australian INXS show will appear at Whitsunday SESsions.

EVERYTHING has been finalised for what will be one of the most defining Whitsunday events of the year.

Boasting a formidable performance and comedy line-up featuring Graeme Connors, James Blundell, Paul Fenech, Joel Turner and many more, Whitsunday SESsions is a treat for the community post TC Debbie.

And the Australian INXS show will be the icing on the cake, featuring six "electrifying” musicians who dedicate their performances to the legacy of Michael Hutchence and the iconic INXS band.

In the band's 35 years, INXS achieved six ARIA awards, three Grammy nominations and more than 30million album sales.

The band boasted an array of classic hits, including Need You Tonight, Never Tear us Apart and Don't Change.

Leading the vocals is Simon Heyblock, who has fronted a string of original bands such as Nana-Zhami, Lunchcutter and Die Smiling.

He is joined by Rob Moody (guitar/saxophone), Tim Saxon (guitar), Tim Phillips (bass/backup vocals), Glenn Roche (drums/backup vocals) and Simon D'Aquino (keyboards/backup vocals).

Each band member plays homage to their own individual INXS counterparts.

Organiser Gavin "Butto” Butlin said those attending SESsions could expect 12hours of fantastic entertainment.

"Everything is on track for a massive day. All the artists are really excited to come to the Whitsundays to show the world that we are open for business and (Cyclone) Debbie is long gone,” he said.

"This is going be one of the biggest events of the year - every single act we have on the day are all as good as each other.”

Whitsunday SESsions will have both local and nationally renowned artists take to the stage.

The event, being held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club, will include various food stalls, raffles, lucky door prizes, fire twirling, sand sculpting, face painting, a jumping castle and world-class music.

Pre-sale tickets cost $20 and entry on the day costs $25.

All proceeds will go to the SES, which went above and beyond for the Whitsundays and across Queensland in the days following Cyclone Debbie.

Anyone who wants to donate raffle items can get in touch with Ellie Hanlon on 0408062816.

TIME TO RELAX

WHAT: Whitsunday SESsions

WHERE: Whitsunday Sailing Club

WHEN: Saturday, May 27, 10am-10pm

COST: $20 pre-sale or $25 at the gate

FULL PROGRAM

10am- Official opening with Meech, Teegs and Leon

10.10am- Mistram

10.50am- M.T rated Trev and Marcus Meier

11.30am- Andrew Cousins

12.10pm- Kieran McCarthy

12.50pm- Steady Eddy and Jolly Jingo

1.30pm- Welcome Paul Fenech from Housos and Fat Pizza

1.55pm- Kids dance off

2pm- Joel Turner

2.50pm- James T

3.40pm- James Blundell and band

4.30pm- Paul Fenech

5pm- Phil Emmanuel and band

6.10pm- Graeme Connors and band

7.30pm- Sun Salute

8.40pm- Inxs show

9.50pm- All celebrities on stage

10pm- Close

Auctions and raffles will be held throughout the event.