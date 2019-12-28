Police chase results in teen arrest

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy following the pursuit of an alleged stolen car in Ipswich and Brisbane overnight.

Polair tracked the orange 2019 Honda Jazz when the driver failed to stop for police on Cobalt Street at Carole Park around midnight.



The vehicle travelled on the Warrego Highway towards Fernvale where three passengers left the car.

The driver continued on the Warrego Highway, allegedly driving on the incorrect side of the highway before officers deployed a tyre deflation device.



The car then travelled on the Ipswich Motorway and onto Ipswich Road where it collided with at least one other vehicle before officers intercepted it at Rocklea around 12.45am.

A large amount of suspected stolen property, including handbags, was seized from the vehicle.



A 15-year-old Capalaba boy was arrested at the scene and charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, evade police, failing to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash and unlicensed driving.



He will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

Investigations into the incidents and stolen property are continuing.



If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902580311