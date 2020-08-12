A photographer has been given exclusive access into the world of young Irish travellers, showing their unique life on the road.

Young Irish traveller girls have been pictured smoking candy cigarettes while others glam-up in a series of striking images showing life on the road with Irish travellers.

The incredible black-and-white photographs were taken by American photographer Jamie Johnson in Ireland.

The photos are featured in the book ‘Growing Up Travelling: The Inside World Of Irish Traveller Children’ by Jamie Johnson. Picture: Jamie Johnson

Johnson has published the images in his new book, Growing Up Travelling: The Inside World Of Irish Traveller Children.

A young child sits in a tub. Picture: Jamie Johnson

The photographs were taken in Galway, Limerick, Cork and Tipperary, Ireland.

An extract from the book reads: "Travellers are members of a historically nomadic and non-literate ethnic minority that has existed on Ireland's margins for centuries.

Two girls put make-up on. Picture: Jamie Johnson

"As a result of decades of pressure from the Irish authorities, travellers today tend to live in houses in Irish towns and cities.

A girl poses outside a caravan as a woman watches. Picture: Jamie Johnson

"Though some still 'halt' (settle seasonally, either legally or illegally) in caravans or other mobile structures for some or most of the year in both serviced and unserviced sites on the urban periphery."

Originally published as Irish 'traveller' girls stun in photo shoot

The photos show what life is like for the traveller children. Picture: Jamie Johnson

Three girls pose in their dresses. Picture: Jamie Johnson

A boy takes a break from eating an ice cream to pose for a photo. Picture: Jamie Johnson

A young boy poses with a black eye. Picture: Jamie Johnson