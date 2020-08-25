The first triathlon to run since beginning of pandemic

The Ironman 70.3 is going ahead on September 13 and is the first major public participation sporting event on the Coast since before the pandemic.

The track starts at Mooloolaba and includes a 1.9km swim, a 90km bike ride and a 21.1km run.



Ironman spokesperson Craig Heydon said organisers have been guided by the Queensland Government to ensure a COVID Safe Event Plan was developed.



"The Queensland Government has determined that under Stage three of their roadmap to easing COVID-19 restrictions events of between 500 and 10,000 people are able to take place with an approved COVID Safe Event Plan," he said



"A significant amount of work has been put into developing a COVID Safe Event Plan that leaves no stone unturned and ensures we can deliver a great event for all participants while also looking after the health of the community."



To comply with their COVID safe plan festival events and the Sports and Lifestyle Expo will not take place this year.



Mr Heydon said they've received lots of enthusiasm about the triathlon.





"We're expecting more than 1,000 Queensland based athletes to take part in IRONMAN 70.3 Sunshine Coast," he said.



The event comes after the Sunshine Coast marathon was held virtually on August 14.



The categories offered are age group, physically challenged open division and professional.



Team options are also available.



Athletes must be 18-years or over to participate.



Spectators are encouraged to download the Ironman Oceania app to track athletes.



To register visit https://www.ironman.com/im703-sunshine-coast-register.

