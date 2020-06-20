Ironwoman’s honeymoon pulled off after wedding cancelled

Tim Matters and Jordan Mercer (centre) still embarked on a honeymoon in the Whitsundays with Queensland Yacht Charters after their June 6 wedding was postponed. They took some friends along for the ride, who are pictured here (from left) Alex Wright, Bronte Hartland, Maddy Dunn and Jordan Jason.

A 'MIRACLE' Whitsunday adventure has been pulled off for a national ironwoman champion and her husband-to-be, after the couple were forced to put all their wedding plans on hold due to the coronavirus crisis.

Jordan Mercer, who is a Nutri-Grain IronWoman Champion and has won world title race Molokai2Oahu seven times, was due to wed Tim Matters on June 6 at Eumundi after being together almost nine years.

When restrictions started ramping up due to COVID-19, they were disappointed when they were forced to postpone their big day.

"The way we looked at it was that we're all in the same storm," Jordan said.

"There was a part of us that was pretty upset but we tried to be positive.

"It was hard to adjust and see what the future would look like."

But Jordan and Tim got in touch with Queensland Yacht Charters, based at Coral Sea Marina, to see if one element of their wedding could still go ahead - a dreamy tropical honeymoon.

A beautiful sunset captured by Jordan Mercer and Tim Matters during their recent trip to the Whitsundays for what would have been their honeymoon.

They got the green light to take a yacht for a spin for five days and after gathering a few friends and then travelling 12 hours to arrive in the Whitsundays, they embarked on their adventure last week.

"It was an absolute miracle for us," Jordan said.

"It was something to look forward to.

"We called upon some friends and turned it into a celebration of life."

Tim Matters and Nutri-Grain IronWoman Champion Jordan Mercer embarked on a trip to the Whitsundays on what would have been their honeymoon, but their June 6 wedding was postponed due to COVID-19.

Tim was the skipper and Jordan was the first mate, as they sailed around the Whitsundays visiting beautiful locations including Funnel Bay, Stonehaven and Nara Inlet.

Tim said the escape would be hard to top, as they spent their days paddling next to the boat, fishing, swimming and exploring.

"The boat is all set up to explore the most magical part of Australia," he said.

"There's no better way to explore the Whitsundays."

Jordan said the time during lockdown had given her a new passion for her sport, which she could train up to two or three times a day for while she also studies primary teaching.

But the trip north for the makeshift honeymoon was a "pleasant refresh" that also gave her an opportunity to train in new surroundings.

"I live to experience the ocean in different ways," she said.

"I have a new passion and love for what I've done.

"I've found myself training for fun and this trip is the ultimate training opportunity."

Nutri-Grain IronWoman Champion Jordan Mercer carving through the waves in the Whitsundays.

While Jordan and Tim are still unsure when their wedding will go ahead, they do know they will be back in the Whitsundays before too long.

"We hope to do this at least once a year for the rest of our lives," Jordan said.

"We can't speak highly enough of Amara and Christophe (from Queensland Yacht Charters)."

Amara and Christophe Vanek from Queensland Yacht Charters with Tim Matters and Jordan Mercer, who embarked on a 'miracle' trip - which was due to be their honeymoon had their wedding not been cancelled due to COVID-19.