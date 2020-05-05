Irrigation price freeze ‘welcomed’ by Prossie growers

A STATE Government freeze on irrigation prices has been welcomed by Proserpine Canegrowers, with hopes it may open discussions on other aid measures.

Thousands of Queensland farmers, including growers in Proserpine, will see their irrigation water prices remain the same or fall next year thanks to a State Government price freeze.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the Palaszczuk Government would also absorb dam safety costs as part of ongoing measures to support Queensland business and industry through the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our farmers are doing it tough as they deal with the fallout of long-running drought, bushfires, severe weather events, volatile markets and now, the impacts of COVID-19,” Dr Lynham said.

Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham.

“We need to keep our farmers in business for our food and fibre and to create jobs, just like other Queensland employers.”

“The Government will invest $14.7 million - about $2300 per farmer - in 2020-21 to keep prices low for irrigators.”

Dr Lynham said the decision meant that irrigators would, on average, be roughly $400 a year better off in 2020-21 than this year.

Proserpine Canegrowers manager Michael Porter welcomed the price freeze and anything that would benefit growers.

However, he said at present water costs weren’t the biggest issue facing growers and hoped it may open up more discussion about the most expensive cost of irrigation – electricity.

Practices Irrigation flood (tableland) by Canegrowers

“Currently water isn’t the big ticket item, it’s applying the water in terms of energy for pumps and irrigation systems,” Mr Porter said.

“Growers are conscious of the upwards trend to water prices, so any respite offered to them is warmly received.”

Mr Porter said the freeze may encourage growers to use a little more irrigation on their crops this year and explained how much of the cost of irrigation is paid upfront through a two part tariff.

“There’s Part B, which is the cost of the actual water, and Part A which is the cost to whoever tenders the maintenance and supply of the water for the government, such as Sunwater,” he said.

“Part A makes up the majority of the costs, we’re talking 90-95 per cent. If there’s a freeze this year in prices it may encourage the growers to use that water allocation a little bit more.”

Mr Porter hoped the freeze might open a conversation between growers and the government about assisting or reducing power prices.

“It’s a good offer by the government and we’ll take any help we can get at the moment,” he said.

“When some of those growers see their power bills they have a heart attack, hopefully this will spark a conversation about assisting that.”