Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man apparently went for a skinny-dip in the Yarra River off Melbourne's busy Princes Bridge on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7.
A man apparently went for a skinny-dip in the Yarra River off Melbourne's busy Princes Bridge on Sunday. Picture: Channel 7.
Offbeat

‘Is he naked?’: Swimmer shocks onlookers

17th Feb 2020 7:56 AM

An apparently naked man went for a skinny dip in the Yarra River in the heart of Melbourne's CBD yesterday, baffling onlookers.

The incident reportedly happened on Sunday afternoon on the Yarra close to Flinders St station and Federation Square, some of the busiest areas in the centre of Melbourne.

The man is said to have jumped off the Princes Bridge, which is usually heaving with pedestrians and trams.

 

Backstroke in front of the bar. Picture: Channel 7.
Backstroke in front of the bar. Picture: Channel 7.

A video, filmed by patrons at the nearby Riverland bar and broadcast by Channel 7, shows the man performing a number of stokes after plunging into the murky water.

Onlookers can be heard to gasp as the skinny dipper takes to the water.

"Is he naked? Has he got any clothes on?" one man can be heard on the video saying.

"He's got to be blind," said another.

Channel 7 reported that the police were called to Prince Bridge at 4.15pm and found a man in his 40s from Torquay. He was charged with drunk and disorderly and wilful and obscene exposure.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks melbourne naked swimmer yarra river

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        2020 will be ‘turnaround’ year for Whitsunday weddings

        premium_icon 2020 will be ‘turnaround’ year for Whitsunday weddings

        News Wedding insiders have said nuptials in the Whitsundays are looking good

        Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        premium_icon Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        News Next phase of Wonders of the Whitsundays campaign has been launched

        Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        premium_icon Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        News Special creative exhibition aims to support bushfire relief effort

        ‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

        premium_icon ‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

        News He spoke to his wife just 15 minutes before fatal head-on crash.