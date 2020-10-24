HAS Annastacia Palaszczuk started to lose her grip on this election?

That certainly appears to be the case with the Labor campaign looking a little wobbly this week after dominating the first fortnight.

Labor began throwing out claims that didn't add up, like how the LNP should release its costings earlier even though Deb Frecklington has chosen the same date as Labor for the last two elections.

It began tossing out policies that looked a little contradictory, like its "second Bruce Highway" promise which didn't have federal funds even though it had condemned Frecklington's promise on the much-maligned route for lacking the same thing.

It was a week in which Labor began over-egging everything despite being unbackable favourites with the bookies.

Annastacia Palaszczuk during a visit to Noja Power, while on the election campaign trail. Queenslanders go to the polls on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Despite a superior campaign so far, Labor has failed to shift the needle in the right direction and it's at risk of losing in the critical seats.

The party is fractionally behind in Mundingburra and only just holding on in Mansfield which bodes badly for other marginal electorates like Townsville, Gaven, Aspley and Barron River.

Claiming the LNP's third most marginal seat of Pumicestone would at least give Palaszczuk a little bit of a buffer after entering the election with a two-seat majority.

Newspoll Qld two-party

But that won't be enough if Labor begins losing seats elsewhere.

While an LNP majority is highly unlikely based on these small swings, it's beginning to look equally difficult for Labor to govern in its own right.

If it begins losing seats like South Brisbane, governing with the Greens might be Palaszczuk only options.

Newspoll results

Originally published as Is Palaszczuk losing her grip?