IS recruiter charged with organising Australian terror cell

Police allege Hamdi Alqudsi was the leader of the group who plotted to blow-up the Garden Island naval base.

The first Australian found guilty of helping ISIS fighters get to Syria has been charged with organising a terror cell in Australia.

. Hamdi Alqudsi has been charged with organising a terror cell in Australia.

Alqudsi, 45, is expected to appear via video link before Parramatta court tomorrow after being charged with an additional terrorism-related offence as part of Operation Appleby- an investigation of offenders involved in domestic terrorist acts, foreign incursions into Syria and Iraq and the funding of terrorist organisations.

In 2013, Alqudsi of Palestinian-origin was arrested at his St Helens Park home after a nationwide crackdown on Australians travelling to Syria to fight with jihadists.

The former disability support pensioner with two wives was found guilty in 2016 of recruiting and assisting seven wannabe jihadists to go to Syria to fight and is currently serving an eight-year year jail term.

Pictures of men holding guns, ASIO information about a cancelled passport and Jihadi literature were found at the Revesby and St Helens Park homes Alqudsi shared with one of his wives.

Police will allege Alqudsi was the leader of the group who plotted to blow-up the Garden Island naval base.

Alqudsi lost a High Court bid in July 2015 to have his trial delayed after claiming his arrest under old anti-terror laws was unconstitutional.

He was charged under the old Foreign Incursion and Recruitment Crimes Act, which was repealed under the then Abbott government's counter-terrorism foreign fighter laws.

Alqudsi will face court tomorrow with the additional charge of organising a terror cell in Australia.