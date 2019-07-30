Is there a cat sized hole in your heart?

LOVE: Pip and Buster are a 'bonded pair' and will need to be adopted together.

LOVE: Pip and Buster are a 'bonded pair' and will need to be adopted together. Contributed

DO YOU feel like there might be something furry, pawed and cat-like missing from your heart?

Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue is on the hunt for a forever home for a mother and daughter cat pair who have spent about 2 years in foster care.

The mother, Pip, was already pregnant when she came into care in 2017.

POSED: Pip is ready for adoption. She is an attention seeker and loves tummy tickles. Contributed

She gave birth to a litter in October 2017, with all kittens adopted by Christmas except the last girl, Buster.

Pip and Buster have now spent two years in foster care together and have become a 'bonded pair', meaning that they must be adopted together.

BUST A MOVE: Buster is ready for adoption. She loves cuddles and has a cheeky personality. Contributed

Cat Coordinator for Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue, Maria Nelson, said that the cats would make an amazing addition to any family.

"These cats are loving, caring and full of personality. We really want them to be able to find a forever home,” Ms Nelson said.

"Two years is a very long time to be in foster care.”

"With every animal that we adopt out, we can rescue another one. So you're not just helping these two cats, you're helping the life of another two as well.”

Ms Nelson said that both of the cats had unique personalities to enjoy.

"Pip is an attention seeker. She wants belly rubs and back scratches but only on her terms,” she said.

"Buster is a mummy's girl with a tough exterior. She can be shy until she knows you and then gets cheeky and has a penchant for stealing your stuffed toys.”

Ms Nelson said that she believes adopting a rescue animal is one of the best things you can do to be a responsible pet owner.

"Adopting a rescue pet is the most rewarding task I have undertaken,” she said.

"The love and laughs are never-ending and unconditional and I swear they are more grateful for knowing you've given them a second chance at life

"These animals are adoption ready which means they are fully vetted, de-sexed and microchipped. The cost of their adoption fee is to cover these costs, but it's still cheaper than someone doing it individually.”

If you would like more information on Pip and Buster, or how to become a foster carers, contact Bowen Collinsville Pet Rescue at bcpri_adoptions@outlook.com.