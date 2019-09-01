Is this the most Instagram-worthy place in Mackay right now?

Cannon Valley sisters Eden, 3, and Indigo, 5, wander through the sunflower farm at Marian with their dad Sam McKerrow.

WHAT began as a soil health program on a Marian farm five years ago has become a popular event for family and Instagrammers.

Owner Simon Mattsson said the turnout at today's Walk in the Sunflowers event, the second time he had opened up his sunflower paddock to visitors, had been astounding.

"By 8.30am, I thought 'this is going to be a steady day' and then by 9am it just went ballistic. There's been more cars than you can poke a stick at since then. It must have been more than 500 cars so far. They are coming and going constantly," he said at lunch time.

A wander through the sunflower farm at Marian. Rae Wilson

Mr Mattsson estimated about 3000 people had visited by day's end.

The one-day walk through the sunflowers attracted a huge number of families as well as groups of girlfriends, young and old.

Mackay's Sharity Noble, 7, loved the scent of the sunflowers at Marian. Rae Wilson

Sharity Noble, from Mackay, said her dad loved sunflowers so it was a special Father's Day for them.

"They're pretty. They look at the sun all day," the seven year old said.

"My daddy says when looking at them, it's like looking at God all day."

Sam McKerrow, from Cannon Valley, was celebrating Father's Day with his partner Belinda Johnson and their children Indigo, 5, Eden, 3, and Lukas, 18 months.

Ms Johnson said wandering through sunflowers was something a bit different for the family and it was a stunning day for it.

"I love them," Indigo said.

SUNNY: Cannon Valley's Sam McKerrow celebrated Father's Day, and his birthday, wandering through the sunflower farm at Marian with his partner Belinda Johnson and children Eden, 3, Indigo, 5, and Lukas, 18 months. Rae Wilson

Mr Mattsson began planting sunflowers in 2014 to help improve soil health because the associated mycorrhizal fungi helped with the solubilisation of phosphorus and bringing water to the plant.

"The sunflowers for me started to address issues with soil health," he said.

A wander through the sunflower farm at Marian. Rae Wilson

"My whole farm is sugar cane to some extent and the sunflowers now are part of an extended soil health program along with numerous other plants.

"This paddock is sunflowers, pigeon pea, chicory, oats, rhodes grass and desmodium.

"This is a cow paddock here and the cattle will return at some stage. They quite like the sunflowers too but they prefer when they dry off, they like the seeds."