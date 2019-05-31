Is today the coldest day of the year in the Whitsundays?

It's a cold one in the Whitsundays today.

It's a cold one in the Whitsundays today. Monique Preston

FEELING cold today? You wouldn't be the only one.

Whitsundays residents have been left reaching for jumpers as the weather has turned cold all of a sudden.

In a bit of an abnormality, it was actually warmer in Proserpine and Hamilton Island about 1am than it is at noon.

Bowen hasn't fared much better. It is slightly warmer now than at midnight, but still colder than it was in the pre-daylight hours of 3.30am.

At noon it was a chilly 19.1 degrees Celsius in Proserpine, 18.7°C in Hamilton Island and 20.8°C in Bowen.

The top temperatures for the day so far was 21.1°C in Proserpine at midnight and 22°C at 1.30am at Hamilton Island.

In Bowen, the top temperature of the day was 21.1°C at 8am, while it was only slightly less than at 3.30am.

At this stage, all three towns are on track to have one of their coldest days of the year, if not the coldest.

Proserpine's previous coldest was 23.8°C, while Hamilton Island's was 22.3°C and Bowen's 25.3°C.