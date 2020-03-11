Is Treloar a better player than Josh Kelly?

Zach Merrett has developed a reputation as one of the AFL’s best outside midfielders at Essendon.

Thirty years ago they were the players who swept on loose balls, link men who today are known as the kings of uncontested possession.

They have an innate sense of where to be, players who seem to find the ball easier than most.

Western Bulldogs ball magnet Jack Macrae wins another possession. Picture: Michael Klein

JACK MACRAE

(Western Bulldogs)

Arguably the lowest profile gun in the game, someone who finds it difficult to play badly

SuperCoach Price: $668,900

2019 SC Average: 122

Champion Data says: Macrae averaged 20.1 uncontested possessions last season - ranked second of all midfielders in the competition. He also rated elite for disposals and score involvements.

Adam Treloar prepares to take off with ball in hand for Collingwood.

ADAM TRELOAR

(Collingwood)

A running machine who acts as the carrier for attacking forays.

SuperCoach Price: $615,800 MID

2019 SC Average: 111

Champion Data says: Treloar averaged 18.8 uncontested possessions last season - rated elite and ranked No. 1 at the club. He also rated elite for disposals and above average for clearances.

GWS star Josh Kelly eludes Dion Prestia during last year’s AFL Grand Final. Picture: Michael Klein.

JOSH KELLY

(GWS)

Compliments the Rolls Royce engine that makes up the Giants' midfield.

SuperCoach Price: $637,700 MID

2019 SC Average: 114

Champion Data says: Kelly rated elite for score involvements, goals and above average for disposals and uncontested possessions last season.

Zach Merrett has developed a reputation as one of the AFL’s best outside midfielders at Essendon.

ZACH MERRETT

(Essendon)

Finds the ball and applies excellent pressure. Just needs to up the hurt factor with ball in hand.

SuperCoach Price: $573,600 MID

2019 SC Average: 105

Champion Data says: Merrett was the only midfielder in the competition to rate elite for both uncontested possessions and pressure points last season.

Adelaide’s Matt Crouch celebrates a goal last season.

MATT CROUCH

(Adelaide)

Suspect he could find a loose ball on the moon if need be.

SuperCoach Price: $563,000 MID

2019 SC Average: 104

Champion Data says: Crouch averaged 20.9 uncontested possessions last season - ranked No. 1 of all midfielders in the competition.

