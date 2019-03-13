Is your future too hot to handle?

EDUCATE: Australia Institute principal advisor Mark Ogge with heat and health expert Dr Elizabeth Hanna. Mr Ogge will present a talk in the Whitsundays on March 20.

CLIMATE is the word on everyone's lips, after a series of extreme weather events have played out around the country.

The Whitsunday region isn't any stranger to severe weather events, and residents curious about what's happening with the world's climate are invited to attend an extreme heat briefing delivered by Australia Institute's principal advisor, Mark Ogge.

The Australia Institute conducts research on a broad range of economic, social and environmental issues, and on March 20 will release its Whitsunday HeatWatch report.

The report will outline the projected increases in extreme heat for the Whitsunday region over the coming decades, and Mr Ogge will go through what to expect in the coming years.

"Throughout Queensland, there has been a very pronounced increase in days over 35 degrees,” Mr Ogge said.

Heatwaves had killed more people than bushfires and cyclones combined, Mr Ogge said.

"Outdoor activities are much less enjoyable, people who work outdoors put their health at risk. Everybody is affected really, particularly young and old people,” he said.

Mr Ogge said the Whitsundays was renowned for it's beautiful climate, but the sudden increase in "extreme” heat days could change that in future.

The report is collated from extensive CSIRO and Bureau of Meteorology data, and Mr Ogge said the increasing extreme heart was a serious cause of concern for everyone.

Head to the HeatWatch Whitsundays Facebook page to register.

WHAT: Whitsunday HeatWatch

WHEN: Wednesday March 20, 6.30pm

WHERE: Reef Gateway Hotel

COST: Free