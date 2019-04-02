‘Wow, I’m an NBA player’: Aussie fulfils dream

Former Sydney King Isaac Humphries has signed an NBA deal with the Atlanta Hawks. Picture: AAP

THE NBL's growth as a production line for NBA talent continues to gain steam with news Boomer Isaac Humphries has been signed by the Atlanta Hawks for the remainder of the season.

Humphries, like many other Aussies, has taken the hard road to the NBA, joining the Sydney Kings after being passed over at the 2017 NBA draft and then plying his trade in Serbia and then the G-League (the NBA's second division), before getting his chance at the top level.

"Absolute dream come true... Wow, I'm an NBA player," Humphries tweeted after learning of the deal.

He joins 12 other Aussies in the NBA, Andrew Bogut (Golden State), Aron Baynes (Boston), Matthew Dellavedova and Deng Adel (Cleveland), Dante Exum and Joe Ingles (Utah), Thon Maker (Detroit), Ben Simmons and Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas) and Mitch Creek (Minnesota).

The 21-year-old Sydney-sider is set to suit up for the injury-hit Hawks in San Antonio on Wednesday (AEST) and could see minutes, given Dewayne Dedmon, Miles Plumlee, Alex Poythress and Omari Spellman are all out, with both Taurean Prince and John Collins doubtful.

The 2018 NBL Rookie of the Year will line-up alongside basketball treasure Vince Carter, who made his NBA debut the same year Humphries was born.

Aussie Isaac Humphries impressed enough in the G-League for the Erie BayHawks to attract the attention of NBA club Atlanta. Picture: NBAE/Getty Images

Like Creek and Adel the 213 centimetre, 116 kilogram powerhouse impressed in the G-League.

His work for the Erie BayHawks - Atlanta's affiliate - was solid, with averages of 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 assists across 46 games, but it was his stunning performance in the G-League Showcase in December that set tongues wagging - he poured in 34 points on 15 of 21 shooting to go with 15 rebounds and five blocks in the Las Vegas game.

Humphries played two years at University of Kentucky and made his Boomers international debut in February, will wear No.8 for the Hawks.