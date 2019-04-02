Aussie becomes NBA record signing

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 26: Isaac Humphries #15 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts in the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at FedExForum on March 26, 2017 in Memphis, Tennessee. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Centre Isaac Humphries has become the latest Australian to join the NBA, signing with the Atlanta Hawks until their season ends next week.

"Absolute dream come true...Wow i'm an NBA player!," Humphries tweeted.

The 21-year-old has most recently been playing in the NBA's G League with the Erie BayHawks where he averaged 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a game.

After a US college stint with Kentucky, Humphries spent the 2017/18 NBL season with the Sydney Kings and was named rookie of the year.

Humphries, on a 10-day contract with the Hawks, joins 12 other Australians in the NBA, led by Philadelphia's 2016 No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons.

His recruitment means for the first time in the league's history, Australia has 13 players on NBA contracts - a new record high.

The terms of the contract means he will earn $6600 per day with the Hawks after a report claimed he will, be paid $66,000 ($US47,000) for his 10-day deal.

With the Hawks only having five more games before they reach the finish line on their 28-49 season, Humphries is looking at earning around $13,000 per game.

He told foxsports.com.au he was in "disbelief" after receiving the good news from his agent.

"I just stood up and my heart just started pounding," Humphries said.

"You think, like, how are you going to react when you find out you're going to be an NBA player, or you're going to get an NBA contract? I just had no idea how I'd react. I'd seen my friends and how they reacted. I just stood up in my empty apartment, and my heart just started pounding and pounding and pounding.

"I was in complete disbelief.

"I kinda wanted to cry, but I didn't. I don't know why. I just don't cry as a person. The fact that I was very close to crying means a lot to me."

AUSTRALIANS IN THE NBA

Andrew Bogut (Golden State Warriors), Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs), Aron Baynes (Boston Celtics), Matthew Dellavedova and Deng Adel (Cleveland Cavaliers), Dante Exum and Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz), Thon Maker (Detroit Pistons), Ben Simmons and Jonah Bolden (Philadelphia 76ers), Ryan Broekhoff (Dallas Mavericks), Mitch Creek (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Isaac Humphries (Atlanta Hawks).

