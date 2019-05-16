Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lewis Bennett and Isabella Hellman were newlyweds when they set sail off the coast of Florida in May 2017. She went missing at sea, two years later she has been declared dead and he faces sentencing for involuntary manslaughter. Picture: Supplied
Lewis Bennett and Isabella Hellman were newlyweds when they set sail off the coast of Florida in May 2017. She went missing at sea, two years later she has been declared dead and he faces sentencing for involuntary manslaughter. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Newlywed ‘dead’ as Aussie husband awaits sentencing

by Staff reporter
16th May 2019 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The newlywed wife of an Australian man has been officially declared dead two years after she went missing at sea.

Florida judge Scott Suskauer declared 41-year-old Isabella Hellman presumed dead at sea.

The Palm Beach County Circuit Court judge made the order on May 9, almost two years to the day that Ms Hellman disappeared on May 23, 2017.

Lewis Bennett and Isabella Hellman, Ms Hellman vanished during a sailing trip off the coast of Florida. Picture: Supplied
Lewis Bennett and Isabella Hellman, Ms Hellman vanished during a sailing trip off the coast of Florida. Picture: Supplied

 

The catamaran sunk off the coast of Florida in May 2017. Picture: US Coast Guard.
The catamaran sunk off the coast of Florida in May 2017. Picture: US Coast Guard.


Ms Hellman's husband, 42-year-old Lewis Bennett faces sentencing over her death this month.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in November. A plea agreement in place caps his possible prison sentence to eight years. Ms Hellman's family had urged the judge to overrule Mr Bennett's plea deal so he could face trial for murder.

Mr Bennett was discovered alone in a lifeboat when Ms Hellman went missing.

He claimed at the time he was asleep below deck when their 37-foot catamaran 'Surf Into Summer' took on water and sank off the coast of Florida.

The catamaran ‘Surf into Summer’ which Lewis Bennett and wife Isabella Hellmann were sailing on before her disappearance. Picture: US Coast Guard
The catamaran ‘Surf into Summer’ which Lewis Bennett and wife Isabella Hellmann were sailing on before her disappearance. Picture: US Coast Guard


He was found with his luggage after he sent a distress signal.

The prosecution questioned why Mr Bennett had packed his personal items into a life raft instead of looking for his wife. He conceded he did almost nothing to find her.

He also admitted he never asked Ms Hellman to wear a life jacket, despite knowing she was a weak swimmer.

Isabella Hellman and Lewis Bennett. Picture: Supplied
Isabella Hellman and Lewis Bennett. Picture: Supplied

 

The couple together before Ms Hellman’s disappearance. Picture: Supplied
The couple together before Ms Hellman’s disappearance. Picture: Supplied


Ms Hellman's body was never found, but it was revealed she had sent text messages months before her disappearance which indicated that she had feared Mr Bennett's temper.

Judge Suskauer's order means the couple's young daughter is able to inherit her mother's estate, which is about $18,000 after being depleted by debt repayments and legal costs.

The couple had been married three months before Ms Hellman died.

Mr Bennett worked as a mining engineer. He holds dual British and Australian citizenship and lived on the Gold Coast at one point. Ms Hellman was born in Colombia.

More Stories

Show More
court crime death editors picks gold coast involuntary manslaughter missing at sea

Top Stories

    HOT TOPIC: Centre's new 'sleek' design questioned

    premium_icon HOT TOPIC: Centre's new 'sleek' design questioned

    Council News The proposed design was put under the microscope on Thursday by key stakeholders.

    NEW JOBS: Mine near Bowen announces expansion plans

    premium_icon NEW JOBS: Mine near Bowen announces expansion plans

    Business Mine expansion a boost to local jobs

    Calmer seas ahead with $2.5m

    premium_icon Calmer seas ahead with $2.5m

    News Whitsunday maritime industry will see $2.5m under LNP.