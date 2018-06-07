Isabelle accepts challenge to save the Great Barrier Reef

THE Whitsundays' Isabelle Silberling has taken her campaign to save the Great Barrier Reef to Canada this week where she will battle some of the smartest minds on the planet.

Ms Silberling, who is studying at Bond University on the Gold Coast, flew out on Monday, June 4 with two teammates to represent Australia at the World's Challenge Challenge at Western University in London, Ontario.

The students will present their I Can Save the Reef campaign, designed to tackle global issues of climate change, to a panel of academic and community leaders on Thursday.

The Law and Commerce student grew up in the Whitsundays region, attended Proserpine State High School and has a deep-seated connection to the Reef which inspired the project.

"When you live near the Reef you go out to the Reef all the time,” Ms Silberling said.

"Over time we have seen the progression from the Reef being so beautiful, vibrant and colourful, to being really bleached.”

"When I went out to the Reef in December in the holidays, I found it crazy how it had changed. It didn't look anything like it used to. It was sad.”

With research showing that 90% of the world's coral will be dead by 2050, the I Can Save the Reef campaign is designed around five key initiatives that are achievable and effective ways for people to reduce carbon and methane emissions.

The Bond trio will compete against students from universities around the world for a first prize of $30,000.

They will also get the opportunity to network with some of the world's brightest minds, participate in academic events and discuss other global issues.

The three students from diverse academic pursuits were brought together by Bond University's Transformer program, Australia's first program aimed at teaching big-picture thinking and creative problem solving based on evidence.

"The resources of the Transformer are unparalleled, they are fantastic,” Ms Silberling said.

"There are so many contacts that helped us with everything from research to public speaking.”

"We are really looking forward to going over there, meeting like-minded people and having a global platform to share our campaign with.”

Regardless of their results in the World's Challenge Challenge, the students will continue to work on the passion program and look at further ways Bond University can improve sustainability around the campus.