Isgro proves he is the Man

DECIDER: John Fielding, Airlie Beach Bowls Club men's president Bob Fenney, and Manny Isgro after the men's open singles final won by Isgro 25-6.

DECIDER: John Fielding, Airlie Beach Bowls Club men's president Bob Fenney, and Manny Isgro after the men's open singles final won by Isgro 25-6. Betty Whitehorn

AIRLIE BEACH BOWLS: The club was treated to some great games in the past week.

Club Championship: Men's open singles champion for 2019 is now Manny Isgro, who defeated John Fielding 25-6.

Well played to both men but Manny's singles win was well deserved.

The 2019 men's B-grade champion is Rick Galea, who defeated John Beach Jnr 25-15. Well done and congratulations to Rick.

Ladies B-grade singles were fiercely contested. Tess Walker defeated Lyn Graham 26-22. Lu Rogan defeated Tess Walker 26-10. Ali Moore defeated Shirley Wodson 25-10.

Ali and Lu played off in the final game. It was a tight game with magnificent heads, and breathtakingly was won on the last end by Lu Rogan who defeated Ali 25-24. Lu Rogan now becomes the ladies 2019 B-grade singles champion.

The men's three bowls triples were played Saturday.

Eight teams competed. First round results (by team skips) Man Isgro defeated Tony Whitehorn 24-14; Bob Spees defeated Paul Durnsford 21-19; Graeme Herd defeated Noel Crosbie 18-11 and Rod Howard defeated John Beach Snr 27-9.

Second round Man Isgro's team defeated Stewart Clanachan, Jim Cairns and Graeme Herd. Rod Howard's team defeated John Fielding, Ash Warland and Bob Spees.

In the final played last Sunday afternoon Russ Jackson, Bob McMahon and Rod Howard won the title of Men's triples champions for 2019 when they defeated the 2018 champions Peter Barrett, Andrew Butler and Man Isgro, 22-21.

Champion of Champions Ladies A singles: Carol Crosbie won the second-round game but was narrowly defeated in the next round 21-25 by Sarina's club champion Be-Be Smith.

Betty Nicolle played in 5 D district game at Innisfail. Mackay District came fourth, losing narrowly to Cairns by two shots overall and to Townsville by one shot overall.

Tuesday social bowls played two games of pairs. Di Jackson and Lane Telford narrowly defeated Eva McMahon and Di Dobbins 19-17 was the closest game of the day.

Social bowls on Wednesday filled eight rinks - once again many sun-seeking visitors from the southern states.

The closest game of the day was a drawn game skipped by Eric Bottle and Rick Galea - 19 shots each.

At social bowls Sunday, six rinks were filled.

The winning team was Helen Ward, Colin Kosky and Steve Tattam who defeated Blanch Pumphrey, Henny Tattam and Ken McAlister 17-16.

Rick Brunell and David Dias will play the Senior singles finals on August 4.