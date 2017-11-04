Island anglers battle dirty water and wind

Wayne Phillips with a nice sweetlip landed while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Rockwalls

THE northerly winds have made fishing off the rock walls a bit difficult with the dirty water and lack of bait.

Fishing the rising tide as cleaner water starts pushing into the bays will increase your chances.

Live bait is doing the best job but can be hard to catch.

Pilchards, mullet and tuna fillets will do the trick on salmon, grunter and mangrove jack.

Lures have been tough with the dirty water, try using lures with loud rattles, strong actions, colour wise bright lures during the day and darker coloured lures during the low light periods.

MONSTER TUNA: Linc and Ken Argow from a Rockhampton hold up a monster dogtooth tuna caught at the Ribbon Reefs with Sea Fever Sportfishing last week.

Creeks and rivers

THE creeks and rivers have been extremely busy this past week with everyone out to get their last barramundi fix for the season.

The barramundi season is now closed as of Tuesday until February 1, 2018.

Peter Faust Dam is not included in the closure.

Good numbers of barra were caught over the weekend on live baits and trolling diver lures.

Although barra season is over, reports have been very promising for blue and king salmon readily taking live baits, vibes and soft plastics fished around rock bars, gutters and holes with the rising tide.

Those who chose to work their crab pots managed to catch good numbers of crabs.

ROYAL CATCH: Seven-year-old Reef Underwood with a big queenfish he hooked with a soft plastic and did very well to boat on 7lb line.

Islands

WIND and dirty water made fishing the islands a little tough but, with the weather on the improve and tides getting bigger, things will only get better.

Mackerel have been a little hit and miss and finding clean water and bait is the key.

This should get easier as the water starts to clean up with the bigger tides coming on the way.

Live baits and jigging have been the best techniques.

Coral trout, sweetlip and red throat have been chewing on pilchards, squid and strip baits.

Tuna schools have been popping up all around the islands, casting 25cm metal slugs.

Ash Matthews of Sea Fever Sportfishing with an impressive GT caught in the Whitsundays. Contributed

For your long tail tuna bleed straight away and ice down immediately, these are great eating.

While mac tuna aren't great eating they make for one of the best strip baits for targeting reef fish.

The back of Hayman and Hook Islands are still the best bet for those wishing to target marlin and sailfish trolling pushes and rigged garfish.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World