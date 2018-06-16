Island anglers hitting bag limits on the double

Ashley Pedulla, aged 11, caught a mowong on Saturday fishing off the islands near Dingo Beach.

THE islands are fishing extremely well with this awesome weather with great reports of Spanish mackerel around most islands.

Double Cone Island has had a great run of Spanish mackerel with solid reports of guys getting their bag limit quickly.

Dolphin Point, Mackerel Bay and around Whitehaven Beach have also had a lot of reports of mackerel in good numbers.

Trolling and live baiting seem to be the best ways to target these fish while there has also been a few reports of them biting the jigs as well.

Chris Demarchi with a 75cm pink snapper caught at the reef on Sunday with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Sharks have been a bit of a problem out chasing mackerel for some and others haven't had a problem, it just seems to be luck of the draw.

Jewfish have been around in big numbers around the islands in all the deeper holes and channels, while more southern snapper have been caught again over the weekend by anglers fishing the deeper water.

Nannaigai have been on the chew as well with some good reports coming from Holbourne Shoals and in the shipping channel out past the islands.

Some big coral trout have been reported around most of the islands with some of the best reports coming from double cone islands and the Edwards island group.

Taylor French with a nice coral trout landed with A-one Fishing Charters on Tuesday. Olly Galea

Rivers/creeks

THE Proserpine River has still been crabbing well with great reports of crabs as the tides are starting to get big leading into the new moon.

Barramundi seem to have come on the bite in the river with good reports of barra and salmon being caught using live baits and soft plastics.

A couple of large jewfish have also been caught in the river by anglers live baiting and fishing dead baits for grunter.

The coastal creeks are still fishing well for mangrove jack and flathead with flathead being reported by a lot of people in big numbers up and down the creek.

Alex Kidd landed this beauty with A-one Fishing Charters this week. Olly Galea

Rockwalls

SHUTE Harbour wharf has been firing with a lot of queenfish being caught off Shute on lures and live baits and at night there has been a few squid being caught off the wharf.

Abell Point Marina rock wall has also been fishing well with a lot of bait stacked around the coral sea jetty side of the rockwall with anglers reporting spottie mackerel, queenfish and trevally in good numbers eating lures and live baits with one angler reporting hooking a one-metre-plus barramundi.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Claire Rebecca from the UK living in Melbourne caught her first red emperor at the reef on Sunday with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Reef

THE reef is fishing good leading up to the new moon. The water temp has dropped below 25 degrees and is a good indication for some mackerel season ahead.

Plenty of Spaniards are coming in from most reefs and shoals with the average size being 8-10kg with a few larger models thrown in.

Fantastic weather has helped with heading to the reef this week but reasonably large tides have made fishing the bottom a little challenging.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Ashley Pedulla, aged 11, caught a Golden Travelly on Saturday at Dingo Beach.

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

BOTH the weather and the fishing gods have shined upon us the last few days and it looks like things are set to continue for a little longer yet.

Some nice Spanish mackerel are coming in from around the outer islands.

Out on the same country the tuna activity is picking up as well.

Bottom fishers have been taking advantage of a nice trout bite and beach anglers have been doing well too with lots of nice flathead and whiting being caught off the shore.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing