Island burn-off warning

Controlled burns are underway on Whitsunday Islands this week. Paul Fraser

IF YOU are out on the water this week, smoke will be visible from Gloucester Islands and Whitsunday Islands National Park as the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will be conducting planned burns on Middle Island Lupton Island and Haslewood Island.

The burns commenced on Monday and will continue until July 30, weather permitting.

The planned burns are part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke will be seen in the Gloucester Islands and Whitsunday Islands area.

QPWS said the aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the water, so it is important that vessels operate safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Whitsunday office of QPWS on 4962 5205.