Island emergency: Snake bite patient airlifted

A PERSON bitten on the hand by a snake in the Whitsundays has been airlifted to hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers responded to a report someone had been bitten at 9.14 this morning.

While initial reports said the patient was an adult male, a QAS spokesman was unable to confirm their gender and age.

The patient was initially taken to Hamilton Island Medical Centre in a stable condition and has since been airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital by rescue helicopter.

Emergency services in the Whitsundays also responded to a crash at Airlie Beach early this morning.

At 2.30am a vehicle crashed on Waterson Way, resulted in one patient being transported in a stable condition to Proserpine Hospital.