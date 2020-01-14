Island landing fee backlash

Daydream Island Resort will charge $38 for adults and $19 for children to visit the island on day trips. Image: Supplied

WHITSUNDAY residents are fuming over the landing fee implemented by Daydream ­Island, with many vowing they will no longer visit the ­island.

A fee of $38 for adults and $19 for children aged four to 12 was put in place on January 4 and will be a permanent cost for those visiting the island by ferry or independently.

The announcement was met with anger online and residents expressed their disappointment.

Cannonvale resident of 25 years Janey Richardson fell in love with Daydream Island after a trip there for her 20th wedding anniversary and ­subsequently moved to the ­region.

The fee came as a shock to Mrs Richardson, who said it would deter visitors.

“Most people who live here struggle with high rents and business overheads and it used to be a real treat to go out to Daydream, Long Island or Hamilton Island for the day and enjoy what is one of the main reasons we live here,” she said.

“We have this beautiful marine area and islands within view and most of us now can’t afford or justify a day trip out there.

“It’s disgraceful. I hope this whole costing can be reassessed.

“It’s just greed, plain and simple.”

Mrs Richardson visited the island several times with family and friends and said she missed Daydream Island since Tropical Cyclone Debbie destroyed much of the infrastructure.

She now doubted she would go on a day trip again.

“Our whole family have ­enjoyed many day trips out there – my husband and I have stayed out there a few times, we’ve had Christmas Days out there and it was the special place for a couple of girlfriends and myself to go to just to get away,” she said.

“We’ve always taken any visitors from down south out there for a day trip and they’ve just loved it as well.

“At these costs, we won’t be doing it again.”

It was not just residents who were disappointed about the change.

Carmen Boulton, from Mackay, frequented Daydream Island with several friends and family visiting from overseas.

Ms Boulton said the high cost of the ferry, landing fee and food on the island would force her to reconsider visiting.

“If people came over to visit me, we would always go to the island and have a look around,” she said.

“But there’s not enough to do with the price to get over there and the landing fee.

“There are more things you can spend money on that would warrant the cost.

“The resort itself is beautiful but if they’re going to start charging, they need to offer more things for day trippers.”

Ms Boulton believed this change would impact locals more than it would impact tourists.

“Tourists from overseas might not know any different and they would probably just pay it because they don’t know any different,” she said.

“They just go ‘wow Daydream, we’ve got to go’ and just pay the fee.”

The landing fee will be added on top of the round-trip ferry fee of $74 for adults and $54 for children with Cruise Whitsundays.

Daydream Island chief operating officer Dilip Madhok said the landing fee was implemented so those travelling on the ferry also paid for the ­facilities alongside hotel guests.

“People are just buying a ferry ticket and coming across but not on a tour,” Mr Madhok said.

“They are using all the ­facilities but there are other people paying for accommodation that are using the same ­facilities.

“It’s not fair on people who are paying.”

The landing fee covers the cost of facilities on the island such as pool access and the living reef.