Island mackerel are on the chew

Rock walls

WHISPER Bay rock wall is fishing well during the run in tide using peeled prawns and garfish fillets for grunter and blue salmon.

Islands

FISHING the 10-20m mark off the fringing reefs has been producing good numbers of sweetlip and red throat. Coral trout have slowed down a bit but the quality of fish being caught has been better.

Mackerel Bay, Dolphin Point and Nara Inlet have been the spots to chase mackerel.

Most techniques are catching fish with trolling, jigging and live baiting getting the better results.

There has been a few tuna schools out there, casting metal slugs into these schools and retrieving as fast as possible should result in some line burning action.

The key here is to get the size of your lure as close to the size of the bait these fish are feeding on.

Haddley Gooden with a red emperor caught at the reef on Saturday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

River

THE rivers were a tad quiet with the large tides over the weekend.

Fishing the rock bars and drains seemed to be the most consistent spots to find a feed of fish.

Salmon and grunter are taking baits of prawns or small mullet.

It's definitely still worth taking the pots up the creek to chase a feed of crabs.

Dam

PETER Faust Dam fished well over the weekend.

The most productive technique was trolling the main basin with 5-8 mitre divers.

Keep an eye on the sounder while trolling, if fish are found schooled up in the basin, these fish can be targeted on soft plastics and vibes dropped into the school.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Margaret Swanepoel with a nice flathead caught off the reef with Reel Addiction Fishing Charters.

Reef

GOOD signs for the mackerel season ahead with some quality Spanish macs being caught at the reef.

Trolling hard bodied lures and rigged garfish over the shoals and pressure points of the reefs has produced multiple hookups and these tasty speedsters.

These fish are around 6-12kg and are excellent eating.

This good fishing will hopefully continue for a few more months.

With the smaller tides the reef fishing has also been productive, with red emperor, nannygai, spangled and redthroat making up the bulk of the catches.

Good size coral trout are also being taken in the deeper water generally 30+ metres

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Adriana Caon with a coral trout caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

LEADING up to the full moon the trout snapped their heads off with good fish being caught from four to 40 metres.

Most of the fish have been caught on good old strip baits and soft plastics.

Combined with the plummeting water temps this is good news for anglers wanting to get out and chase a Spanish mackerel.

The inshore reefs have got a little harder since the full moon but if you find the bait schools there's still plenty of school mackerel getting around.

For shore based anglers the whiting are a bit thinner in numbers but there are still reports of good catches of squid and flathead.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sportfishing