Islands and rock walls firing

RIGHT: Recently retired tiler Steve Dunlop with a nice spangled emperor, which ate a soft plastic and put on a hell of a show on bream tackle.

Rock walls

FISHING the rock walls has been very productive.

Grunter have been taking lightly weighted peeled prawns and garfish fillets.

Mackerel, queenfish, trevally and the odd mangrove jack and fingermark have been taking live baits, pilchards, surface lures and soft plastics.

Islands

SWEETLIP and tuskfish in among the fringing reefs are in plentiful supply for island fishers.

Increasing coral trout numbers have also been evident among the island fishing spots.

Mackerel fishers have also expressed optimism with their fortunes.

Trolling hard bodied lures, using ganged pilchards, garfish or live baits under a float should deliver positive fishing outcomes.

If you wish to float a bait out while fishing the bottom, be mindful that yellow zones only permit the use of one line per person.

NICE CATCH: Dan Raby reeled in a barracuda, which ate a sweetlip hooked on a soft plastic. Contributed

Rivers

THERE have been some high quality grunter caught in the rivers using prawns, live and strip baits.

The turn of the tide into the run in appear to be the best times to fish at the moment.

Fishing plastics and vibes in the deeper holes are proving effective for barramundi and salmon.

Drains and rock bars seem to be producing the goods on the run-in tide with both baits and lures for grunter, salmon and barramundi.

Dam

THE best times to fish at the Proserpine Dam are early in the morning around the weed beds with soft plastics and surface lures.

Look for places the sun hits first thing in the morning because the fish will be attracted to the warmth.

Bob Spees

Whitsunday Fishing World

ABOVE: Local Justin O'Neil with a nice nannygai caught at the reef with Sea Fever. Ash Matthews

Dingo Beach / Hydeaway Bay

SETTLING winds over the last couple of days have allowed anglers to venture further out at Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay.

Water clarity remains average on the outer islands, but high quality fish are still biting.

Some nice trout have been coming from Rattray and Gloucester islands and the spanish mackerel have started to move in early, with reports of nice fish at the outer edges of the islands.

There have been a number of tuna boils around.

These are mostly inshore, where the tuna have been able to herd up the schools of herring.

There are also plenty of school mackerel feeding on the same schools of herring.

There aren't too many tales of massive fish coming from the estuaries but the crabs and prawn numbers are still going quite strong.

Mick Underwood

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters