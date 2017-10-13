Islands offer an angler's delight

GREAT GT: Sunny Chao from Adelaide caught and released this solid GT at the reef last week with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Reef

WOW, we have been kissed by the weather gods in recent times. Another beautiful week at the reef and the fishing was sensational.

Reds, cobia, mackerels, tunas, trout, GTs and sharks, it's all happening.

This week sees the tides easing after the full moon and the water will clean up somewhat with those smaller tides. The big news will be the local game fish tournament. With plenty of game species around it should make for a huge event.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Roen Quinn from Hamilton Island landed this 40kg mackerel off Martin Island last week.

Rivers

FISHING was a little tough going over that full moon period. Early reports have been promising though and should only improve as we come into more favourable tides.

There are still good numbers of prawns about. Salmon and grunter won't be far away; if you find good numbers of prawns it's a great place to start fishing.

Barra have been on the bite with best results coming from the mouths of rivers fishing with plastics, live baits and vibes around the snags and rock bars.

Crab numbers are getting better but the same effort is still required to secure yourself a feed.

Rockwalls

EARLY morning and late afternoon are the key times to go and target a barramundi off the rockwalls around town.

Best results have been on live baits, patience and persistence. Casting soft plastics and vibes will also bring these fish undone.

Peeled prawns and strips of garfish or mullet fished on a lightly weighted running sinker rig is doing the job on the grunter and blue salmon. Small trevally, queenfish and mackerel have been best targeted with live baits and spoons fished early in the mornings.

Grant Spees with a massive dog fish tuna caught at the reef.

Islands

BOTTOM fishing was a little difficult with the big tides but those who put the effort and timed their trips were rewarded with great catches of red throat, sweetlip and coral trout.

As the tides ease things will get better.

Finding clean water is also the key to finding fish.

Tuna schools have shown up suddenly and have been providing some excellent fun on light to medium spin gear, casting 25g metal slugs into the feeding school and retrieved as fast as possible will see you hooked up to one of these exciting speedsters.

Dolphin Point and out wider off Hayman and Hook Islands is producing great numbers of billfish.

If you are lucky enough to hook up to one of these spectacular game fish keep the boat in gear and ready to move away from the fish, most are lost when they turn and swim at the boat and create slack line.

Anuk Hem caught and released this monster blue spot coral trout with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Next week is the first of our reef fin fish closures from October 17-21 inclusive.

This doesn't mean you can't go fishing, as all pelagic are exempt.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World